A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard has crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 12 people, while 54 were hospitalized with injuries.

Authorities had earlier put the death toll at 15 but later revised it downward, without explaining why.

The aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana. The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.

The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.