Country House has been named winner of the Kentucky Derby after the horse who finished first, Maximum Security, was disqualified. It's the first disqualification of a winner in the Derby's 145-year history.

Maximum Security appeared to move up the track and make contact with War of Will in the final turn.

Country House, which finished second, was named the winner after a lengthy review.

Reaction to the history-making moment was swift on social media.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.



PHOTOS: Beautiful hats from Kentucky Derby 145