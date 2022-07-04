Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Supreme Court justice Thursday

The ceremony is set for noon.

WASHINGTON — After the Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in April, she is set to be sworn in on Thursday.

Jackson, the first Black female justice in history, will take the title of 104th associate justice of the Supreme Court during a ceremony taking place at noon.

According to a news release, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. will administer the Constitutional Oath and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer will administer the Judicial Oath during the ceremony in a conference room before a small gathering of Jackson's family.

Jackson is filling the role of retiring Justice Breyer, who retires Thursday.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the homepage of the Supreme Court's website; 10 Tampa Bay also will carry it live online.

Jackson being sworn into the Supreme Court shatters a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court.

The 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years of experience on the federal bench was confirmed 53-47, mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes. Presiding was Vice President Kamala Harris, also the first Black woman to reach that high office.

She will be just the third Black justice — after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas — and the sixth woman. She will join three other women, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Amy Coney Barrett, meaning that four of the nine justices will be women for the first time in history.