The video in the player above is something you don't see very often. It shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un horseback riding around Mount Paelktu.

Mount Paektu is a volcanic peak legendary for Koreans in both North and South Korea.

In the North, the legend and lore of Mount Paektu is closely connected with the Kim dynasty, and every visit by a leader is significant.

Kim with his wife toured the mountain in December.

In October, Kim was also on horseback accompanied by Kim Yo Jong, widely believed to be his younger sister. She has alternated between a low- and high-profile over the past few years, sometimes in the background and sometimes visible, as in the Singapore Summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018.

RELATED: Kim vows new North Korean weapon, never denuclearize unless US changes policy

North Korean state media only first released still photos of Kim's activities, saving video for a later presentation in longer documentary form.

The release of this video comes shortly after the North Korean leader accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet in nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show the world a new strategic weapon.

Jong-Un declared that North Korea will not give up its security for economic benefits and will never denuclearize unless the United States discards its “hostile policies.”

He also warned there were no longer grounds for North Korea to be “unilaterally bound” to its self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear devices and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter