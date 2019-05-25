CINCINNATI — The public is welcome to attend the burial of a Korean War veteran because no known family lives in the area.
Hezekiah Perkins arranged for his funeral and burial more than 20 years ago, Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum said. Without family around, the cemetery invited people to pay their respects.
Perkins will be buried with military honors.
It is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., in Cincinnati.
