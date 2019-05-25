CINCINNATI — The public is welcome to attend the burial of a Korean War veteran because no known family lives in the area.

Hezekiah Perkins arranged for his funeral and burial more than 20 years ago, Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum said. Without family around, the cemetery invited people to pay their respects.

Perkins will be buried with military honors.

It is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., in Cincinnati.

Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum Tomorrow afternoon at 3P Veteran Hezekiah Perkins will be buried in Section 137 Lot 318 Space 1. Mr. Perkins prearranged and prepaid his funeral and burial over 20 years, however, all of his family...

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.