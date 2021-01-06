Krispy Kreme will give you two donuts if you show your COVID vaccine card next week

Since the original promotion started back in March, Krispy Kreme has given away more than 2 million donuts.

Krispy Kreme is once again giving away free donuts to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The restaurant announced Wednesday that from August 30 to September 5, anyone who comes in showing their vaccination card will get two free donuts, one traditional glazed and one heart-shaped glazed.

"Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated," the company said on its website. It also encouraged people to share their heart-shaped donut with a loved.

In order to redeem your free donuts, you'll need to bring your vaccine card, according to the website. A sticker won't suffice. The good news though is that Krispy Kreme isn't requiring anyone to be fully vaccinated to cash in on the deal. Anyone who's received at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, or the only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be eligible.

Show Your Heart! 1 week only starting 8/30. 2 FREE doughnuts for vaccinated guests. Share the Original Glazed Heart with someone you love and enjoy an Original Glazed, both doughnuts are on us. US Shops only. Info at https://t.co/PhfLHWrK78 pic.twitter.com/JXAXjCPjXf — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 25, 2021

The company originally started its free donut campaign in March 2021. That deal offers customers just one free donut, but is good for the rest of the year. While the new promotion announced Wednesday is for double the donuts, the offer's only good for one week. As of June 2021, Krispy Kreme says it's given away more than 2.5 million free donuts.