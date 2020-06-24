6 killed in Kansas crash were finishing cross-country drive

LAKELAND, Fla. — Family says three adults and three children had been driving for nearly 20 hours when they were killed in a fiery crash in Kansas less than an hour from their destination.
They crashed into another car Thursday evening on the Kansas 10 bypass.
Sheriff's officials say the driver of the other vehicle was seriously hurt.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the people killed were Anico Kirk; her three daughters, 11-year-old Yamel Kirk, 9-year-old Umariel Lee and 4-year-old Nah’Liyah Cay; Kirk’s brother, Maurice Ross; and longtime family friend Felecia Harvey.
Kirk's uncle says the six were driving from Lakeland, Florida, to Topeka.
