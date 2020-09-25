Man accused of shooting 2 Louisville police officers pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A not guilty plea has been entered for a man charged with shooting and wounding two police officers in Louisville during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
Larynzo Johnson appeared in an orange jumpsuit Friday morning and only spoke when the judge asked if he understood the charges. He replied that he did.
Bond was set at $1 million, and the judge appointed a public defender to represent Johnson at his next court date set for Oct. 5. Protesters have taken to the streets around the country after the grand jury announced Wednesday that no officers would be charged for Taylor’s shooting death in March.
