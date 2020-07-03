After a distinguished 10-year career that started with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Lawrence K9 Axel passed away Friday.

After saving countless soldiers' lives by detecting explosive devices as an IED K9 in the Army, Axel was retrained as a drug detection K9 and came to the City of Lawrence in 2015, working for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence Police as part of a joint collaboration called K9’s for Cops.

American Legion Post 510 welcomed Axel as an honorary lifetime member in 2019. He was also presented the Legion Medal of Valor for his service.

Axel retired earlier this year.

He was featured several times during episodes of Live PD, earning viewers' popularity for his ability to close his own door in his police car.

"We are tremendously grateful for his career of service," said Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff in an email to WTHR.