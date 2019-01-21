A black student is suing a Kansas school district because she says she was blocked from performing with her high school's dance team because her skin was "too dark."

Camille Sturdivant claims she was racially discriminated against at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, where she was one of only two black students on the 14-member Dazzlers dance squad, according to CBS News.

"The lawsuit alleges the team's choreographer made the comments about her dark skin in 2017, and that the team's coach was fired because of racial comments she made about Sturdivant in text messages with the choreographer," CBS News reports.

Sturdivant says she saw the texts when given the coach's phone to play music for the team. According to CBS News, the lawsuit claims the texts show the coach suggested Sturdivant was only selected for the Golden Girls dance team at the University of Missouri because she was black.

In a statement to CBS News, the school district did not specifically address the accusations made in the lawsuit.

"The District expects staff to treat all students with respect at all times, and any report that this expectation has not been fulfilled is taken very seriously," the statement said.

The lawsuit alleges Sturdivant and the other black member of the squad were excluded from team photos taken on the school's campus.

Sturdivant graduated in May 2018.

