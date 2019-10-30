LOS ANGELES — With hundreds of thousands of people told to get out before the massive California wildfires threaten, firefighters move in to help.

LeBron James and his family were forced to leave their Southern California home as the Getty Fire expanded in size, but in his wake came a good deal of generosity: The Los Angeles Lakers star sent in a taco truck to help feed the first responders.

It would go on to help more than 1,000 of them at base camp, working all day and night to try and contain the blaze, ESPN reports.

"It definitely takes a lot of bravery, a lot of commitment, a lot of sacrifice in any job that you take, but when you're at the risk of your life any time you're called upon, it's a different type of mind state that you have to be in," James told ESPN. "So it definitely doesn't go without notice and without appreciation."

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcett tweeted what was going on, thanking James for his generosity.

"Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire. "

Farther north in California's wine country, the Kincade fire continues to burn, threatening 90,000 buildings -- most of them homes. It remains at 15 percent containment.

About 156,000 are under evacuation orders.

RELATED: California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

RELATED: Fires spread amid power outages in California

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter