Pennsylvania bowling alley roof collapses in fire

LEVITTOWN, Pa. — Efforts are ongoing Wednesday morning to extinguish a large fire at a Pennsylvania bowling alley.

The fire, which has been burning for hours, caused the roof of the Levittown Lanes building to collapse, according to CBS Philly.

The TV station reports the first call about the fire came in around 5 a.m. A stretch of New Falls Road was closed to traffic as three separate firefighting departments responded.

It's suspected the fire might have started in a shed then spread to the main building.

Firefighters have been working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes and at least one apartment building, CBS Philly says.

No injuries have been reported, WPVI-TV reports.