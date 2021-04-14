One dead, six rescued and 12 still missing after boat capsizes off Louisiana coast

One person was found dead and six people have been rescued so far, according to the US Coast Guard.

PORT FOURCHON, La. — One person has died and 12 more are missing after a lift boat capsized off the coast of Louisiana Tuesday.

So far, the US Coast Guard has rescued six crew members. Search and rescue operations are continuing, despite storms and rough conditions in the area.

What We Know So Far

Six people rescued, one dead

One person was found dead and six people have been rescued so far, according to the Coast Guard Capt. Will Watson. Search and rescue operations are still underway for the remaining 12 crew members.

The Seacor Power

Capt. Watson confirmed that the capsized boat is the Seacor Power, a 129-foot commercial lift boat that left port around 1:30 p.m. and was headed for Main pass

According to the Coast Guard, the boat capsized around 4:30 p.m.

Officials were not sure why the boat was out in such dangerous conditions, but noted that the weather was much worse than expected.

Seacor put out a statement Wednesday morning saying they are working closely with the US Coast Guard.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the vessel capsizing and are working closely with the US Coast Guard and local authorities to support all efforts to locate our valued team members and partners," The statement read. "We would like to thank the US Coast Guard and good Samaritan vessels for their immediate response as well as the brave individuals who have further supported our search and rescue efforts. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved."

What is a lift boat?

The Seacor Power is a lift boat, which is a type of vessel that can use it's own legs to lift itself above the water to form a stable platform.

Senior marine inspector Todd Michel said that the Seacor Power has three, 250 ft legs to make that happen.

Once elevated, lift boats are used to support various offshore mining, exploration and construction activities by providing a stable platform to work on.

Rescue Operations

The US Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are assisting in search and rescue operations right now.

A Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter was on the scene within 30 minutes according to the USCG.

The following rescue crews are searching for the missing crew:

Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi

Capt. Watson noted that several civilians have reached out to offer their assistance both in the air and in the water.

The Weather

According to WWL-TV's Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin, winds hit upwards of 70 mph offshore with less wind resistance than a weather system finds on land. However, some social media videos from boats that were in the area, showed gusts in triple digits.

Franklin said that a computer model estimated some wave heights at nearly 50 feet. A lack of buoys in that area prevents actual measurements and Franklin said that he thought that while the waves were very substantial, he doubted they hit 50 feet in height.