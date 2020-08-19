Vacaville area of high concern as LNU Lightning Complex Fire forces evacuations

The LNU Lightning Complex fire has forced evacuations in Solano County and Vacaville as the fire grew overnight.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — 12:30 a.m. update:

The Solano County OES map has been updated to better reflect the current areas under evacuation. The two brighter yellow areas on the map are under evacuation.

Though some residents have reported not receiving an evacuation alert in the comments of Vacaville Police Department's post, those living within these highlighted areas should leave as soon as possible.

11:30 a.m. update:

Vacaville and other areas south of the LNU Lightning Complex fire are the areas of greatest concern for firefighters right now, according to a briefing by CAL FIRE.

The fire agency said there are several things adding to the complexity of fighting the fire, including the hot weather, stretched resources and several new fire starts.

The complex of fires is currently burning in five counties: Solano, Yolo, Napa, Sonoma and Lake. Firefighters and law enforcement are asking people in those counties to follow evacuation orders and say they will be using a 'high-low' siren to alert people it is time to go.

As of 7 a.m. CAL FIRE reported 50 structures destroyed and another 50 damaged by the fire. The fire chief says he expects those numbers will increase.

11:00 am LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX UPDATE Posted by CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

10:45 a.m. update:

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services has shared a new map to track the progress of the LNU Lightning Complex fire in the county, along with evacuations.

The map shows the fire jumped Pleasant Valley Road and is approaching Gibson Canyon Road. The evacuation area stretches south to I-80 and east to I-505.

The Solano County Sheriff has setup some phone numbers that people can call for more information about the evacuations: (707) 784-1634 or (707) 784-1635.

If you have questions related to the LNU Lightning Fire evacuation here in Solano County, please call (707) 784-1634 or (707) 784-1635. — Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) August 19, 2020

9 a.m. update:

The Solano County Sheriff has issued new evacuations as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire continues to grow.

Additional mandatory evacuations include:

Shelton Ln., Vacaville and north

West Browns Valley Rd. in Vacaville

Rockville Rd.

Suisun Valley Rd.

Gordon Valley Rd.

Wooden Valley Rd.

Clayton Rd.

Mankas Corner

There is also now an additional evacuation center at Joseph Nelson Community Center in Suisun.

***Additional Mandatory Evacuation Areas*** 8:16am

Shelton Ln., Vacaville and north / west Browns Valley Rd., Vacaville

***Additional Evacuation Center*** 8:11am

Joseph Nelson Community Center at 611 Village Dr. Suisun. — Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) August 19, 2020

CAL FIRE will give an update on the fire at 11 a.m. As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, they reported the fire had burned 46,255 acres, destroyed 50 structures and damaged another 50.

8 a.m. update:

Additional evacuation areas have been added for the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as it burns in Solano County and into Vacaville. The Vacaville Fire chief says about 4,500 homes have been evacuated.

The city of Vacaville says new evacuation areas include:

West of Browns Valley Parkway

Vine

Gibson Canyon

Fruitvale

North Orchard areas

Additional evacuation area map and list:

West of Browns Valley Pky, Vine, Gibson Canyon, Fruitvale and N. Orchard areas.



Current fire line is in red. Evacuation areas are in purple/blue. pic.twitter.com/nZKOHKYRze — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) August 19, 2020

Vacaville Police are using the reverse 911 system to notify people in official evacuation areas. Officers have also been going door-to-door to alert residents. Police ask everyone who is asked to evacuate to do so safely.

Solano County Sheriff has listed several evacuation centers for people in the county:

Ulatis Community Center (1000 Ulatis Drive)

McBride Senior Center (91 Town Square Place)

Padan School (200 Padan School Rd.)

Fairmont School (1355 Marshall Rd.)

Sierra Vista School (301 Bel Air Dr.)

Joseph Nelson Community Center (611 Village Dr.)

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple (2948 Rockville Rd.) will be open for service animals only

Large animals can be taken to the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo. Small pets can be taken to the Solano County Animal Shelter.

Yolo County has opened a rally center where people can get information at the Esparto Boy Scout Cabin.

Yolo County has issued mandatory evacuations for people in zones 8, 5, 31, 46, 55, 58 and 60.

Latest on the #LNULightningComplex fire. 3,000 homes threatened in Vacaville. Evacuation centers are located at: Ulatis Community Center McBride Senior Center Skate Center (on Davis St.) ABC10 Posted by Kevin John ABC10 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

7 a.m. update:

CAL FIRE says the LNU Lightning Complex fire has grown to 46,225 acres as of 7 a.m on Wednesday, burning 14,000 acres overnight. Firefighters are warning of extreme fire behavior and spotting continuing to challenge the firefighting efforts.

The fire has now destroyed 50 structures and damaged another 50, according to CAL FIRE. Another 1,900 structures are currently threatened by the fire. Police and firefighters went door-to-door early Wednesday as a fire encroached on Vacaville.

The list of evacuations is growing as the fire burns closer to Vacaville and into Solano County.

There is currently nearly 600 people fighting the fire. CAL FIRE says air resources for the fire have been stretched thin due to multiple fires burning in the area.

The Vacaville Unified School District has canceled all classes today because of evacuations from the fire. The district said it has evacuation centers at Eugene Padan Elementary School, Vacaville High School, Fairmont Elementary School and Sierra Vista K-8.

Original Story:

The fast-moving LNU Lightning Complex fire has forced evacuations overnight and into Wednesday morning throughout Vacaville and other parts of Solano County.

The Vacaville Fire Chief says police are going door to door to evacuate people from their homes, with the focus on Pleasant Valley Road. Just after 5:30 a.m. the Vacaville Fire District tweeted out the fire entered Gibson Canyon, all of Solar Hills and Gibson Canyon Road are under evacuation.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services posted on Facebook, "An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for all residents south of Gates Canyon Road to Hwy 80 and Pleasants Valley Road west to Blue Ridge Road. An evacuation order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access."

The Solano County Sheriff tweeted out, "An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for residents in Solano County west of Blue Ridge Road to 505 and north of Cherry Glen Road to Hwy 128 due to wildfire. An evacuation order means there is immediate threat to life."

An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for residents in Solano County west of Blue Ridge Road to 505 and north of Cherry Glen Road to Hwy 128 due to wildfire. An evacuation order means there is immediate threat to life. — Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) August 19, 2020

Vacaville Fire District has also been tweeting out Evacuations for all of the English Hills area. The Fire District tweeted just before 2 a.m. that the fire jumped Pleasants Valley Road and connecting roads in the area.

Evacuations now in effect for ALl of English Hills #VacavilleDist — Vacaville Fire Dist. 🇺🇸 (@VacavilleDist) August 19, 2020

The city of Vacaville has opened several evacuation centers, including:

McBride Senior Center

Ulatis Cultural Center

Vacaville Skate Center

Padan Elementary School

Vacaville High School

Fairmont Elementary School

Sierra Vista K-8

Will C. Wood School

Large animals can be taken to the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.

Small pets can be taken to the Solano County Animal Shelter at 2510 Claybank Road.

The city has also set up an information tip line that people can call for information at (707) 449-5333.

City of Vacaville Government SOLANO COUNTY- Caltrans will continue road work and sealing broken ... asphalt along Interstate 80 (I-80), and Interstate 505 (I-505) starting at 7:00 PM on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Solano County.

Yolo County is updating evacuation zones on its website. As of 6 a.m. the county has issued mandatory evacuations for zones 8, 15, 31, 46, 55, 58 and 60. Learn more about the zones here.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, CAL FIRE – Lake Napa Unit reported the LNU Lightning Complex Fire has burned more than 32,000 acres and is still 0% contained.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire consists of seven major fires burning in Napa and Sonoma counties. The Hennessey, Gamble, 10-15, Markley, and Spanish fire are burning in Napa County. The 13-4 and the 11-16 fires are burning in Sonoma County.

Multiple resources have been called into battle the fires, which are all believed to have been started by lightning. More than 500 fire personnel, 55 fire engines, 21 dozers, and two helicopters have been used in the fight, among other assets.

Authorities have closed roads near the fires and residents in each county have been ordered to evacuate.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.