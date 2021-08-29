Local vigil held to honor 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan

People in Pinellas County organized a candlelight vigil to honor the servicemembers who died in Kabul.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — People in Pinellas County organized a candlelight vigil to honor the 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan.

"We just realize that people are hurting," Pastor Brent Stancil from Community Bible Baptist Church said. "The Bible tells us that the best thing you can do when people are hurting is you can pray."

The vigil was held Sunday night at the Community Bible Baptist Church in Pinellas Park.

Dozens come together for a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of the American troops who were killed in Afghanistan @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/cl3v4WUF2I — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) August 30, 2021

As a veteran, Pastor Stancil feels for the families who are grieving.

"My heart is broken as a serviceman, as a Christian, as an American," Stancil explained. "There are moms and dads tonight that are trying to figure out how to move forward. There are husbands and wives and little children and they don’t understand. They were told mom and dad are coming home, and then they get this awful news."

Anyone was welcomed to join this group in praying for the servicemembers and their families.