Lorenzo Brino, who played one of the twins on the WB series "7th Heaven," was killed in a car crash last week. He was 21.

The San Bernardino County Coroner said Brino was diving a 2016 Toyota Camry on March 9 when he lost control and collided with a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TODAY.com, Brino and his three quadruplet siblings were cast to play fraternal twins Sam and David Camden. When they reached about three years old, the siblings started to show some differences in appearance. Lorenzo was cast as Sam for the duration of the show and his brother, Nikolas, was cast as David.

IMDB lists "7th Heaven" as his Brino's only TV or film credit.

Brino's sister, Myrinda, posted a tribute to her brother on Instagram.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say 'gone but never forgotten.' Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side," Myrinda wrote.

"7th Heaven" aired from 1996 - 2007.