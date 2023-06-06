Dog secures longest tongue record: 'She might slobber on you'

Zoey, a lab-shepherd mix, has a tongue that measures longer than a soda can.

METAIRIE, La. — There's a new holder of the world record for longest tongue on a dog: Zoey, a labrador-German shepherd mix, has a tongue that measures 12.7 centimeters, or 5 inches long, according to Guinness World Records.

That record-breaking length, measured from the tip of her snout to the tip of her tongue, is longer than a soda can.

Zoey and her extra-long licker live in Metairie, Louisiana.

“We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old and in the first ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out,” her owner Sadie told Guinness World Records. “We thought surely she’d grow into it but she obviously didn’t. She still has an enormous tongue compared to her body.”

Her owners said no one is safe from the slobber.

“Every now and then while we’re out taking her on a walk, people will come up to her and want to pet her,” owner Drew told Guinness World Records. “We’ll warn them ahead of time ‘Hey, she’s friendly but she might slobber on you’ and every now and then she will, and they’ll have a big slobber mark on their black pants.”