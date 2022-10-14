Messiah Grier coached with the SA Bears, and was described as a kind and humble person. His coworker was arrested for his murder.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio native Messiah Devon Grier is being remembered by those who loved him as a humble warrior on and off the football field.

“Messiah was a good kid, best guy,” said Julian Gonzales, one of Grier’s longtime friends and mentors. “I’ve known him since he was little.”

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says Grier was murdered by his co-worker, Vincent Harris, one week ago, following an argument.

Authorities responded to the Port LaBelle Inn at 7 a.m. on Oct. 6, which is where deputies found 29-year-old Grier lying in a pool of blood.

According to law enforcement, Grier and Harris were employed by ServPro out of San Antonio and assisting with cleanup efforts in hurricane-impacted communities. KENS 5 reached out to ServPro for comment and did not hear back.

Police say what began as an argument led to shots fired and Harris leaving the crime scene in a ServPro van. Deputies with the Glades County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Harris hours later.

The suspect is charged on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Gonzales heads the non-profit youth football league known as SA Bears, which is where his bond with Grier began.

“He did everything he could to make the plays right, make the kids feel comfortable and he was an all-around coach,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales still can’t believe Grier is gone. Meanwhile, the SA Bears Facebook page continues to flood with heartfelt prayers and condolences from community members.

“I got tons of kids man, at least a hundred plus kids that are (asking), 'Hey coach, what happened to Messiah?' And it’s hard to tell them that Messiah got shot,” Gonzales said.

Grier leaves behind countless friends and family members, including his wife and children. Gonzales hopes future seasons of SA Bears football forever pay tribute to Grier's life.

“Messiah was real, real humble. I’m going to miss him. “We’re going to get more coaches like Messiah. He will never forget and hopefully the upcoming season we’re going to have his number and his stuff on our next uniform.”