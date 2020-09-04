LOXLEY, Ala. — In the middle of a pandemic, an Alabama family was fighting for their 7-year-old daughter with cancer.

Aliyanah Gillingham, from Loxley, died March 28. According to CBS affiliate WKRG, she had been spending five days a week in the hospital in the weeks leading up to her death.

During that time, her parents were only allowed to see her one at a time because the hospital was limiting visitations to stop the spread of COVID-19.

WKRG said Tammi and Chris Gillingham had moved to get a second opinion on Aliyanah's brain tumors and to be closer to other family members.

The hospital allowed both Tammi and Chris to be there when Aliyanah was taken off a ventilator.

"She had told me, 'Mommy I'm done,'" Tammi said to WKRG. "And her last words to me were 'Mommy I'm almost done.' And she looked up to me and she waved at me and said, 'bye Mommy.'"

