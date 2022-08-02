In the spring of 2020, he received some bad news. He needed a kidney transplant. Without a second thought, his wife got tested.

LUMBERTON, Texas — It was an emotional moment in Beaumont Tuesday at the Davita Dialysis Center.



It’s where a Lumberton couple celebrated the end of one journey and the beginning of another.

Donald Post is getting a new kidney Wednesday. The person who is giving him this gift is no stranger. It's his loving wife.

She’s going the extra mile to save her husband’s life. Tiffany Post will donate a kidney to her husband Donald Post. But she had to overcome a major obstacle in order to make this happen.



“It was a no-brainer, I had to do it,” said Tiffany Post.



His kidney problems started back in 2009 for Donald Post. In the spring of 2020, he received some bad news. He needed a kidney transplant.



Without a second thought, his wife got tested.



She ended up being a perfect match. But Tiffany Post was overweight, and that extra weight was preventing her from being a viable candidate. So, she started her weight loss journey.



“The weight loss journey along with it was probably the hardest part because, in the middle of it, I was at the goal weight they told me to get to. And the week before they had changed their protocol, and had to lose additional weight,” said Tiffany Post.



It wasn't easy, but Tiffany Post did it. Family, friends, and co-workers came together Tuesday to celebrate.



Donald Post is an EMT, and his first responder family showed up outside of Davita Dialysis, making what is expected to be his last dialysis appointment



“Two of the hardest working people I have ever met both very wonderful people and parents. I look up to them in a lot of ways,” said friend and coworker Amber Johnson.



Wednesday is the big day. It's the day Donald Post will receive his new kidney



“It's been a two-year journey,” said Donald Post. “I don't know how many times we were told we were good then they stopped it. It's been a rough road, but we are here for the reward.”



The couple was moved by all those who showed up to cheer them on.



“This is awesome, it's overwhelming, definitely overwhelming. I wasn't expecting this,” said Donald Post.



The lifesaving surgery will take place Wednesday morning. The couple is asking for prayers and positive thoughts.