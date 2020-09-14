Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be live for 2020, mayor says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the re-imagined Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will "not be the same parade we're used to."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday morning that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will look very different for 2020.

"It will not be the same parade we're used to," de Blasio said. "They're reinventing the event for this moment in history. And you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day."

The mayor said that the parade will not be "live" this year, its "reimagined" format will still be shown online and on TV for Thanksgiving. He said Macy's would be releasing additional details about its plans later on Monday.

"Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November. Stay tuned for more details later this fall," Macy's website states.