Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area.

Example video title will go here for this video

FERNDALE, Calif. — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in California, which sits divided between two major tectonic plates. San Diego, Los Angeles and Big Sur are on the Pacific Plate while San Francisco, Sacramento and the Sierra Nevada are on the North American Plate.

The two tectonic plates frequently rub up against each other along the infamous San Andreas fault, producing earthquakes.

California residents have been urged for years to prepare for the "Big One," a major earthquake predicted to hit a major metropolitan area and cause significant damage. Earthquakes large enough to cause that much damage are rare, but historically have caused major disruptions for California.

The famous 1906 San Francisco earthquake killed 3,000 people. The 1971 San Fernando quake killed 65. The 1989 Loma Prieta quake, nicknamed the World Series Earthquake because it struck the Bay Area as the San Francisco Giants were playing Game 3 of the World Series, killed 63.