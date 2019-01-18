NEW YORK — A man who admits an 11-year-old gave birth to his child says he never abused the child.

Robert Cronin, 33, is charged with predatory sexual assault on a child less than 13 years old. He is in the Schenectady County Jail in New York.

"I don't want to be known for a crime I didn't commit," he told WRGB-TV.

The New York Post reports Cronin claims the girl got pregnant from his clothes.

The baby and the victim are now in the care of Child Protective Services, police said.

For more, read the WRGB report.

