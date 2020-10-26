Sheriff: Man killed girlfriend, her sister; injured his own brother and sister in knife attack

The suspect, 23-year-old Oscar Urias, faces two charges of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted first-degree murder.

A 23-year-old man went on a knife attack that left his girlfriend and her teenage sister dead and his own sister and brother injured Sunday, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the a residence on Fairway Drive in Laplace.

Oscar Urias faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. At a press conference the day after the attack, Tregre said that Urias was from El Salvador and was in the country illegally.

According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, Urias was at a home that he had shared with his girlfriend, 31-year-old Elizabeth Tornabene and her 15-year-old sister. His own siblings, a 17-year-old sister and a 15-year-old brother were visiting for the weekend.

Officers said that Urias, his girlfriend and their siblings were at the Fairway Drive residence when he went into the bedroom and his girlfriend followed him.

"The suspect, Oscar, was in the home, went into the room, came out of the room wearing a mask of some sort, and was armed with two knives," Tregre said.

He then began stabbing his girlfriend. When Urias' siblings moved to stop him, he began attacking them as well.

After fatally his girlfriend and critically wounding his own sister, Urias began chasing after Tornabene's 15-year-old sister, who fled the apartment.

His 15-year-old brother flagged down a passing driver, who called the police.

Urias raced after the teenager and chased her into a neighbor's garage, killing the sister near North Sugar Ridge. That homeowner saw the attack, Tregre said, and barricaded his garage door until police arrived.

Urias' 17-year-old sister is listed in critical at the hospital. His 15-year-old brother was treated and released. None of the teenage victims were named because they are all minors.

Officers found Urias in the garage and ordered him to drop the knives. He surrendered to the deputies.

Tregre said Urias confessed Monday to the attack when interrogated by detectives.

The sheriff declined to discuss a possible motive, but said a judge had ordered a blood draw to check Urias' blood for drugs.

Urias will be transferred to a state facility better equipped to handle him, Tregre said. No bond had been set as of Monday afternoon.

