ARLINGTON, Va. – A 54-year-old man is dead after he jumped in and tried to protect a woman from being sexually assaulted late Thursday night in Arlington, Virginia.

Police say the suspect, Michael Nash, 27, was walking with a woman when he started to physically and sexually assault her. Police said they knew each other.

A witness, Patricio Salazar, 54 from Arlington, saw the assault and tried to help the victim. The suspect then assaulted the witness and left him unconscious. police say.

Salazar was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

After the assault, Nash ran off and tried to steal a cell phone from two victims, police say. The pair was able to fight off Nash. He took off and then stole a cell phone from another woman.

Officers were able to find Nash and arrest him in the area of Columbia Pike and George Mason Drive. Nash is being charged with abduction with the intent to defile, forcible sodomy and animate object sexual penetration. Additional charges are pending. He is currently being held without bond in the Arlington Detention Facility.

Police said they are still investigating this homicide.

