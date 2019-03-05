HAWAII, USA — It’s not too often somebody falls into an active volcano and lives to tell the tale.

NBC News reports that is exactly what happened to a 32-year-old soldier who climbed over the rail to get a closer look at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The man fell from a 300-foot cliff at Kilauea’s caldera after he lost his footing, USA Today reports. A search team found the man about two and a half hours after the fall was reported.

USA Today said the soldier was found “alive but seriously injured on a narrow ledge about 70 feet down from the cliff edge.”

“He obviously is doing remarkably well for his fall," Matthias Kusch, Hawaii County Fire Department battalion chief, told USA Today. "Only time will tell what injuries he has."

Park rangers reminded visitors that they should never cross safety barriers.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.