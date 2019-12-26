One man took pranking his wife to a whole new level after tattooing a not-so-flattering photo of her snoring on his upper thigh.

According to the New York Post, James McGraw, 40, wanted revenge on Kelly, his wife, after he claims she gave him a bad haircut.

It all started after he snapped a photo of himself smiling on a plane as his beloved wife was passed out and sleeping with her mouth wide open.

He later posted a picture of the prank tattoo on Facebook, adding, "Don’t know what her problem is . . . everyone else seems to like it." The post has since gone viral.

There were, of course, varying reactions from those who thought it was a hilarious joke to those sympathizing with the wife.

Even though the post reports the jokes between the couple have been going on for 24 years, this particular gag didn't seem to go over so well with his beloved.

“I was horrified. I couldn’t believe it. I hated the photo so much," Kelly told The Sun.

The shock appears to have slightly worn off for the wife, who seems to have generally started to come to terms with her husband's new artwork, however.

“I just can’t look at it properly without laughing. It’s horrific and he’s added more chins," she also told the outlet.

It's best that James keeps his guard up, of course.

“He needs to watch his back because karma’s a b***h," she told The Sun.

"I’ll think of something to get him back, but it’s going to have to be really, really bad to top that.”

James Mcgraw Don't know what her problem is ....everyone else seems to like it

RELATED: Dunedin tattoo artist covers painful scars with works of art

RELATED: Tattooed realtor shattering traditional image

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter