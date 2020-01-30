ST PAUL, Minn — They called him “daddy.”

He was in a relationship with their mother – but Arturo Macarro Gutierrez was anything but a loving father.

The 36-year-old was convicted on Tuesday of criminal sexual conduct with his girlfriend’s 4-year-old twin girls.

According to the Pioneer Press, it all began in Oct. 2018, when one of the girls told her grandmother “daddy” hurt her. She was taken to a hospital – and tested positive for gonorrhea.

That was all police needed to know.

ABC6 News reports officers got a search warrant, and a SWAT team stormed the home in St. Paul, Minnesota. They found Gutierrez hiding in the attic.

Then – another STD test. This one was on Gutierrez, and according to ABC6 News, he tested positive for gonorrhea too.

Gutierrez was charged with criminal sexual conduct.

When doctors determined the other girl also had gonorrhea, prosecutors added more charges. The Pioneer Press reports the trial lasted four days. Gutierrez was found guilty on all counts.

“This verdict is attributable to the tremendous courage of the young victims and the willingness of caring adults to believe them,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement.

Gutierrez will be sentenced April 1.

