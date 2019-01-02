Police in Miami Township in Montgomery County have confirmed that two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a man called 911, telling dispatchers that he killed his girlfriend and her son and was going to kill himself.

Chief Ronald Hess with the Miami Township Police Department confirmed that a 33-year-old man and a 5-year-old child were both found dead at the scene. A 27-year-old woman was transported to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The 911 call was received by dispatchers just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning from an apartment complex.

According to the Dayton Daily News, the man told a dispatcher, “I just killed my girlfriend and her son and I’m about to kill myself. I’m just saying I’m sorry.”

The Dayton Daily News reports another 911 caller said the incident happened on Facebook Live. “My friend just killed himself on Facebook,” she said in the 911 call. “He called me and told me he was going to and then he said he’d get on Facebook live. I got on Facebook live and he did it online.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Miami Township Police, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are all at the scene.