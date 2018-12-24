Packages delivered to an estimated 26 million Americans fall victim to porch pirates, according to a study from InsuranceQuotes, an online website that provides industry info.

But one Colorado resident said he has created the solution -- the BenchSentry, a secured bench that sits on the front porch and delivery drivers can open and close to deliver packages.

Courtesy Ben Century Inc.

"We've attempted to create the trifecta of home security," said Ben Dehner, CEO of Ben Century Inc. "We wanted something that would hide packages, secure packages and watch packages on your front porch because we think that's what's needed today."

Here's how the BenchSentry works:

When a customer receives a tracking number, that can be pasted into the BenchSentry app.

If it's the first delivery of the day, the bench is unlocked and delivery drivers can place the package inside. The bench locks when they close it.

Additional deliveries? Delivery drivers can open the bench by using the last four numbers of the tracking number.

The BenchSentry also snaps a photo of anyone who accesses the bench.

Courtesy Ben Century Inc.

Dehner said he currently has 50 BenchSentry prototypes in the Denver area, including one on his own front porch. The bench is designed to be sturdy and weather-resistant.

"[Delivery drivers] haven't missed getting a package in there once," he said. "They're really good about it."

Dehner said his company is about three months away from launching its first fully-developed product, and that he's planning a Kickstarter campaign in January.

"[We'll] definitely have a production model on front porches by next Christmas," he said.

