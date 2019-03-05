HIRAM, Ga. — A man was shot inside a Home Depot in Hiram after apparently getting into an argument that turned physical, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

The victim and suspect knew each other and it appeared to be a "coincidental occurrence" that they were at the store at the same time, said Sergeant Ashley Henson, public information officer for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

"Whatever their previous differences were sparked up again. They got into a verbal altercation that spilled into the store," Sgt. Henson said. "It got physical and punches were thrown ... and the suspect drew a (handgun) and shot the victim in the torso."

The victim was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. His condition is unknown at this time. The suspect and victim have not been identified, but Henson said that the suspect is a 62-year-old white male and the victim is a 33-year-old white male.

After he was shot, the victim was able to walk to the store's customer service desk for help calling 911. Henson said that an off-duty paramedic who was in the store at the time helped the victim -- and kept the suspect in the store.

"He rendered aide to the victim and also helped get the shooter to stay in place and subdued him as well," Henson said.

Neither one of the men was an employee at the store. Henson said the preliminary investigation shows they might be neighbors.

"There's going to be some kind of a backstory to this ... how they know each other and what took place," Henson said.

The Home Depot, located at 145 Depot Drive, is very busy, especially when the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Friday.

"We are concerned that someone pulled out a gun and fired it into a busy store," Henson said. "This poses a huge danger to our folks ... Home Depot is a busy store, especially this branch, all hours of the day."

No arrests have been made but charges could be forthcoming.