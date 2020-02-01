GROTON, Conn. — Troopers in Connecticut say sometimes the accident report writes itself, especially because it's easy to figure out what happens when the driver captures video.

It shows the driver, later found to be livestreaming behind the wheel, speeding down Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police.

Although the posted speed on the highway is 55 mph, troopers say the driver reached speeds greater than 100 mph. The car's engine is heard revving up a few times during the video.

But the car couldn't quite slow all the way down turning into a curve and it crashes.

"In 500 feet, keep left at the fork..." the GPS says, blissfully unaware of what just happened.

The driver, wearing a seatbelt, was not hurt.

"Speeding and live streaming is extremely dangerous and also illegal," Connecticut troopers said.

