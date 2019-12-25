PHILADELPHIA — Police say a man repeatedly stabbed a woman in a north Philadelphia home, killing her.

Several children witnessed the attack on Wednesday morning. A 14-year-old child was also wounded in the attack and was taken to a hospital.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI-TV that police believe the 33-year-old perpetrator and the 35-year-old woman who was killed are or were once partners.

Police say that there were six children in the home at the time of the Christmas attack. The attack apparently began in the home.

The man then chased the woman into the street. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

