A 27-year-old man in India plans to sue his parents for giving birth to him without his consent, BBC News reports.

Raphael Samuel told the BBC it is wrong to bring children into the world where they have to put up with suffering.

Samuel’s mother released a statement in response, saying,” I must admire my son's temerity to want to take his parents to court knowing both of us are lawyers. And if Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault.”

Samuel's says he believes in anti-natalism, which suggests life is so full of misery that people should stop procreating. This way we gradually phase out humanity from the Earth, which would also be better for the environment.

"There's no point to humanity. So many people are suffering. If humanity is extinct, Earth and animals would be happier. They'll certainly be better off. Also no human will then suffer. Human existence is totally pointless,” he told the BBC.

Samuel admits that he understands consent can’t be sought before birth, but he still insists that it’s not the child’s decision to be born.

On his YouTube Channel he promotes adoption for those who want children, saying "you might as well take a child who's already there, who is already forced into life."

Samuel is also active on his Facebook page “Nihilanand” which features images of him with a fake beard, a sleeping mask and anti-natalist messages like "Your parents had you instead of a toy or a dog, you owe them nothing, you are their entertainment."

Critics of his say the lawsuit is just an effort to get publicity.

As of press time he had not yet been able to find a lawyer to take on the case for him.