A man who reportedly suffered a bipolar episode and tried to drown himself in a pool is suing the police officers and lifeguard who pulled him out of the water.

The lawsuit filed Friday by 23-year-old Mateusz Fijalkowski says he was left underwater for more than two minutes. He says eight police officers watched and stopped a lifeguard from jumping in to save him.

The Washington Post reports the Fairfax County Police Department says officers acted appropriately to save Fijalkowski and protect themselves and the lifeguard from a disturbed person. Fijalkowski says he's suing because the 2016 incident left him with more than $100,000 in medical bills. At the time of the incident, Fijalkowski says he had never suffered any mental health episodes. He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

