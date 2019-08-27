KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man called the police in Washington to say someone just stole his truck, but they say he left out a key fact.
Kennewick Police Department officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of a car theft. They say William Kelley told them someone stole his 1992 red Chevy pick-up truck.
The keys were left on the seat, police said. Someone on a bike saw them, threw his bike in the truck bed and drove off: Surveillance video captured the entire incident.
However, police found out Kelley was in the area because he was stealing from the store across the street.
He was jailed on a burglary charge while his truck has not yet been found.
