KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man called the police in Washington to say someone just stole his truck, but they say he left out a key fact.

Kennewick Police Department officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of a car theft. They say William Kelley told them someone stole his 1992 red Chevy pick-up truck.

The keys were left on the seat, police said. Someone on a bike saw them, threw his bike in the truck bed and drove off: Surveillance video captured the entire incident.

However, police found out Kelley was in the area because he was stealing from the store across the street.

He was jailed on a burglary charge while his truck has not yet been found.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.