WASHINGTON — Voters in 6 states from Washington to Mississippi are headed to the polls on March 10 for a mini Super Tuesday. It's a big day in the Democratic presidential race as former Vice President Joe Biden tries to extend his delegate lead and Sen. Bernie Sanders attempts to make a comeback.

On March 10, 352 delegates are up for grabs. Democrats Abroad will also conclude their week-long primary with an additional 13 delegates at stake.

In the race for the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination, Biden leads Sanders 670-574 before Tuesday's results, according to an Associated Press allocation. But, 89 delegates from Super Tuesday have yet to be allocated.

Here are how many delegates are at stake Tuesday and when to expect the polls to close:

Michigan

125 delegates

Polls close at 8 p.m. EDT (Four counties in the Central time zone close at 9 p.m. EDT)

Washington state

89 delegates

Washington is a vote-by-mail state. Ballots must be postmarked on election day or dropped off at designated boxes by 8 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. EDT

Missouri

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

68 delegates

Mississippi

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

36 delegates

Idaho

20 delegates

Polls close at 10 p.m. EDT / 8 p.m. MDT for Southern Idaho; 11 p.m. EDT / 8 p.m. PDT for Northern Idaho

North Dakota

14 delegates

Polls close: Varies by county, but must close no later than 9 p.m. Since the state is split between the Mountain and Central time zones, that means 11 p.m. EDT at the latest.

This is a caucus, but acts more like a primary. People are free to vote and leave. Mail-in ballots will also be accepted.

These same states will be holding primaries in the Republican race as well, with all expected to go to President Donald Trump. He will not win enough delegates Tuesday to reach the 1,276 mark to become the nominee. That will come next week when Florida, Illinois and Ohio vote.

