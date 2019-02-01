A Minnesota native and U.S. Marine is dead after being shot while on duty inside his Washington, D.C. barracks.

While a statement from the Marines confirmed the death, which took place Tuesday at approximately 5 a.m. eastern time, it did not officially name Riley Kuznia of Karlstad, Minnesota as the victim. His mother reported the 20-year-old's death on her Facebook page.

"With broken hearts we lost a loving son, cherished brother and dedicated Marine," Markelle Kuznia posted. "We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayer during this difficult time! Please use his Facebook account to share all the amazing memories you shared with this goofy kid. Semper fidelis! With broken hearts we lost a loving son, cherished brother and dedicated Marine. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayer during this difficult time! Please use his Facebook account to share all the amazing memories you shared with this goofy kid. Semper fidelis!"

Kuznia was stationed at the Barracks where he served as a team leader for Guard Company.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"We are truly saddened by this terrible loss. Riley was a highly driven and goal-oriented Marine whose positive attitude set the example here at the Barracks," said Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer of Marine Barracks. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Riley's family and friends, and our priority continues to be taking care of them during this tragic time."

An earlier statement from the Marine Corps says the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet being released, but did confirm that the wound “was not self-inflicted” and “no threat to local residents exists as this event transpired within the grounds” of the barracks located about a mile southeast of the U.S. Capitol.

Kuznia is from Karlstad, which is Kittson County, at the far northwest tip of Minnesota. His personal decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

The shooting incident remains under investigation.

Riley Kuznia was from Karlstad, Minnesota and graduated from Tri-County High School in 2017.

Tri-County Schools

"The command's priorities are to take care of the Marine's family and friends," said Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer of Marine Barracks. "We want to ensure these personnel are being provided for during this challenging time."

Kuznia graduated from Tri-County High School in 2017. District Superintendent Ryan Baron says Kuznia "was just an awesome kid ... very well liked by his classmates."

He says Riley was crazy about hockey, and played on the district's co-operative hockey team.

Counselors are in this week to help students who are grieving the loss. Those students include Kuznia's sister, who is in the sixth grade. Baron says the Kuznias are an extremely tight-knit family, that does "everything together."