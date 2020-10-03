BAGHDAD, Iraq — Their mission was to support Iraqi security forces in their fight to eliminate any remaining ISIS holdouts in North Central Iraq – and they made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Department of Defense said in a news release Marine Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo and Cpt. Moises A. Navas were both killed on March 8.

Pongo was from Simi Valley, Calif. Nevas called Germantown, Md. home.

They were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command out of Camp Lejeune.

So far, the defense department has not explained how they died but said they were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

