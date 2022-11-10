MARTA driver celebrates his 50th year of service | What the station gifted him for his service

Coy Dumas Jr. first started his journey as a bus driver in 1972.

ATLANTA — MARTA honored bus driver and Adamsville native Coy Dumas, Jr. for his 50 years of service. He first joined the force in 1972 as a bus driver when the station was still called Atlantic Transit.

MARTA estimates Dumas has carried 2.8 million passengers since he began operating a bus. He also boasts a spotless driving record, having driven over two million miles without an accident, the transit center said.

As a mentor to countless drivers over the decades, Dumas leads the Mentorship Program out of Perry Bus Facility, according to MARTA.

“He is on a first-name basis with his customers and they will tell you, he is not just the man who drives the bus, he is a mainstay in their community and part of the family. Mr. Dumas represents the very best of MARTA and we celebrate his incredible career,” MARTA said in a release.

The transit center added Dumas was honored at the November meeting of the MARTA Board of Directors. He was surrounded by his wife Teresa and many friends and colleagues.

“Anyone who’s driven a bus can tell you it is hard work. Mr. Dumas does it with a smile and a sense of pride that makes his customers and all who cross his path feel uplifted and inspired," MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said.

The company surprised him with a bus– with his picture on it, at a celebration held at MARTA headquarters. He also received a special minibus to go along with it.

Digital billboards celebrating Dumas and his 50 years with MARTA will be on display throughout Atlanta for the next month.