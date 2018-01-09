Maryland paid tribute to offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died in June, on its first play from scrimmage during its opening game of the season Saturday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

The Terrapins lined up with only 10 players, bringing a delay of game penalty. Texas played its part in the tribute by declining the penalty.

The program has been struggling to cope since McNair died in June, two weeks after collapsing after conditioning drills. He had difficulty completing a series of 110-yard sprints. The family has indicated that his death has been attributed to heatstroke.

The university took responsibility for McNair's death; coach DJ Durkin and at least two other staff members were placed on administrative leave. Strength and conditioning coach Rick Court was let go.

Acting coach Matt Canada indicated that concentrating on football has helped his team cope with the loss.

Terps line up with 10 men on the first play. Classy gesture from Texas to decline the delay of game.#JM79 pic.twitter.com/a4VHfYwR33 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 1, 2018

