WELLFLEET, Mass. -- A man died Saturday after he was bitten by a shark in the waters off Cape Cod beach.

It was the state's first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years.

CBS News reported that 26-year-old Arthur Medici of Revere was attacked around noon off Newcomb Hollow Beach, according to police and Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore.

Previous: SHARK ATTACK: Beachgoer bitten by shark off Texas beach

A local fisherman said he was on shore when he saw Medici and a friend boogie boarding when the attack happened. Joe Booth said he saw the man kicking something behind him and a glimpse of a tail from the water.

He said he then saw the friend come ashore dragging his injured friend.

Previous: Girl treated at hospital after possible shark bite at Myrtle Beach

"I was that guy on the beach screaming, 'Shark, shark!" Booth told CBS. "It was like right out of that movie Jaws. This has turned into Amity Island real quick out here."

Life-saving measures were attempted on the beach before the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to State Police. The beach has since been closed to swimming.

Saturday's attack was the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936, and the second shark attack this season.

Read more here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved