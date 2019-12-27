Authorities say a huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument in California on Christmas Eve.
Officials say the 28-year-old man from Minnesota died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park north of San Francisco. It's famous for its towering trees.
He was pinned by the trunk of the 200-foot-tall tree and died at the scene. The tree fell following a series of winter storms over the past two weeks. A park spokesman called it a “very rare and isolated event."
