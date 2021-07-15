Matt Gaetz campaign pays lawyer who represented Jeffrey Epstein, reports say

The Manhattan law firm also lists infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loero as a notable client.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s campaign reportedly paid $25,000 last month to a law firm that represented Jeffrey Epstein, recent campaign finance reports reveal.

According to a recent campaign filing with the Federal Election Commission, the Florida congressman's team made a June payment to the office of Mark Fernich, the Washington Post reports. The Manhattan criminal defense attorney lists the convicted sex offender, who reportedly killed himself in prison, as well as infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loero as "notable clients."

Gaetz, a Republican who represents parts of the Florida Panhandle in Congress, is currently under investigation for possible sex trafficking of a minor amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him.

The report shows that Gaetz's campaign brought in more than $1.3 million in the most recent quarter, mostly from individual donors rather than federal lobbyists or PACs. $50,000 of that money has gone to law firms in June alone, indicating that the congressman is beefing up his legal spending amid the federal probe, ABC News reports.

Gaetz has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing as he continues to be an outspoken voice in Congress and a fervent supporter of former President Trump. He recently came out in support of Britney Spears' battle to end her conservatorship, offering the pop singer a chance to testify before Congress.

Joel Greenberg, a former county tax collector and associate of Gaetz, pleaded guilty in May to six criminal charges, including sex trafficking with a child. Under the plea agreement, Greenberg agreed to fully cooperate with the U.S. in its investigation and prosecution of others. While Gaetz was not mentioned in the court hearings, the plea agreement signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into his former associate.