John McCain's son-in-law, conservative pundit Ben Domenech, tweeted Saturday night that the senator, who is battling a deadly form of brain cancer, asked him to take care of his daughter, Meghan.

McCain, a six-term Arizona Republican, was released from the hospital last week. He had been in stable condition at the Mayo Clinic, according to his family and Senate office, following surgery for an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis.

McCain, 81, has been recovering at his family's retreat near Sedona, a tweet from his wife, Cindy, suggests.

Ben Domenech's tweet was posted at 8:16 p.m. Arizona time. It is unclear what prompted the message. He subsequently deleted the tweet sometime before 10 p.m.

"John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would," Domenech wrote. "F--k you soulless crazies. F--k you all the way to hell."

Domenech's followers largely responded by wishing him and the McCain family well. Others took personal shots at Domenech and did some name-calling of their own.

"God bless to you and Meghan and the McCain family," wrote @tonywendice1954. "Remember the vast majority of the American people support all of you. Don't listen to the crazies."

In the hours leading up to his tweet, Domenech posted his review of the new political thriller from CNN's Jake Tapper, as well as his views on another pundit's post about the debacle surrounding President Donald Trump's nomination of Ronny Jackson to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Domenech, who publishes the online magazine the Federalist, married Meghan McCain last November.

McCain disclosed in July that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Since then, he has battled other health issues.

