McDonald’s admitted its new paper straws can’t be recycled, unlike the plastic versions they replaced, according to several media reports.

CNN reported the straws were introduced to “protect the environment” at 1,361 McDonald’s restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The BBC reported the fast-food restaurant chain made the switch in fall 2018 from plastic straws to “eco-friendly” paper straws.

McDonald’s told the BBC the materials of the paper straws are recyclable, but their thickness makes it hard for them to be processed. A spokesperson for McDonald's UK and Ireland said European customers had asked the fast-food chain to change to paper straws, and the company listened.

“We have moved quickly to paper straws – balancing the more positive impact they have on the environment with finding a straw which meets customer expectations," the spokesperson told 10News. "Whilst the materials the straws are made from are recyclable, they cannot currently be processed by waste solution providers or local authorities unless collected separately. This is a wider industry issue, as the infrastructure needed to recycle has not kept pace with the emergence of paper straws."

The Sun reported a McDonald’s internal memo admitted: “Paper straws are not yet recyclable and should be disposed of in general waste until further notice.”

McDonald's said it was working with waste management providers to provide a sustainable solution like the company found with paper cups. In recent years, McDonald's says it has recycled 40 million cups. The company said the instruction to put paper straws into general waste bins is only temporary.

"This waste from our restaurants does not go to landfill but is used to generate energy," the company told 10News.

BBC News says most straws are made from plastics like polypropylene and polystyrene, which can take hundreds of years to decompose if not recycled. Advocates for paper straws argue they are often made from sources that are more biodegradable.

In Florida, several cities have restrictions or bans on single-use plastic straws, including St. Petersburg, Fort Myers and Miami Beach. The Sarasota City Commission is considering a plan to limit the use of single-use plastic straws too.

