Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is preparing for a crisis family meeting Monday to work out a future for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their dramatic decision to walk away from royal roles.

Well-wishers cheered the monarch Sunday as she made her weekly trip to a church at her Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Meanwhile, supporters of the royal family's feuding factions used the British media to paint conflicting pictures of who was to blame for the rift.

Royal officials said the queen had summoned her grandson Harry, his elder brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles to Sandringham, 100 miles north of London, for a meeting on Monday.

