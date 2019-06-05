Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.

It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.

She and 34-year-old Harry didn't disclose the location they chose for the birth. Throughout Meghan's pregnancy, they never revealed the baby's due date.

The couple married at Windsor Castle last year. They have moved into nearby Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds where they held their wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers have been camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of London.

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.