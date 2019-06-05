Meghan Markle has given birth to her and Prince Harry's first child -- a royal baby boy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news on their shared Instagram account Monday morning after Buckingham Palace reported Meghan had gone into labor.

The palace said Markle went into labor early Monday morning. The 37-year-old American and Britain's Prince Harry, 34, didn't reveal the location they chose for the royal baby's birth. The pair also never revealed the baby's due date.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also said they didn't find out if the child is a boy or a girl in advance.

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.

Markle's pregnancy was announced in October during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first major overseas tour of Australia and New Zealand. The royal couple married in 2018 at Windsor Castle. They have since moved into Frogmore Cottage near where they had their wedding reception.

Since the couple didn't reveal where Markle will give birth, it's unlikely there will be a 24/7 media stakeout outside the hospital as was the case for Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children.

Harry and Meghan have also said they want to celebrate privately with their extended family before telling the world a new royal baby has been born.

Though Harry faces less pressure to conform to royal protocol than William because of William's likely role as the future king, palace officials are still concerned that Harry and Meghan will announce the birth on social media.

The couple opened their first Instagram account last month and broke the record for the fastest account to hit 1 million followers.

