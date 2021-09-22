2 men arrested for trying to sneak KFC into Auckland

The city was under a level four alert health order, and bringing in food was not allowed.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — In Auckland, New Zealand, police say two people were arrested after trying to get into the city with more than $100,000 in cash and a car full of KFC.

This was a breach of the health order which involved a level four alert, meaning cafes and restaurants were closed and food delivery services were not allowed to trade, according to ABC News Australia.

A New Zealand police spokesperson says officers noticed a suspicious-looking car traveling on a gravel road. Upon seeing the police car, the car did a U-turn and sped off trying to get away from the police.

The car eventually pulled over and police established they had been traveling from outside Auckland but still tried to get in.

Men caught smuggling buckets of KFC and over $100,000 cash into locked-down Auckland https://t.co/su6IWCJTGd — ABC News (@abcnews) September 22, 2021

The car was searched by police, who located the money and buckets of chicken, plus other sides.